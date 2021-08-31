Ariana Grande is making her coaching debut on The Voice and the "Positions" singer has every contestant vying to be a part of her team. In a new trailer for season 21 of the signing competition series, Grande takes her seat in the coaches chairs alongside Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend. We see quickly that it's not just the contestants who are obsessed with Grande, it's the crowd and coaches too!

It wouldn't be The Voice without some healthy competition, and while we see some heated banter between the singer and Voice favorite Shelton, it's all in good fun.

Just like the other coaches past and present, Grande was quickly moved by the performances from this season's contestants.

"I'm super moved by how brilliant the performers are," Grande tells the camera before a montage of singers, whose sound and stories are truly touching, rolls across the screen.

And if her star power wasn't enough to bring the singers on to her side, Grande appears to have "Thank You, Next" playing every time she hits that big, red button.

The added female energy on the panel will be welcomed by Clarkson, who ahead of season 19 last year, shared with ET how much she enjoys coaching alongside another female performer.

“I love having another female [on the panel],” she shared. “I’ve done it with all the guys, and it’s cool…but I like having the female energy to kind of bounce off of. I’m a girls’ girl. I have a lot of girlfriends, so I’m welcoming of that.”

See more in the video below. The Voice season 21 premieres Sept. 20 on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT

'The Voice': Jason Aldean Is Team Kelly's Battle Advisor!

'The Voice' Coaches Welcome Ariana Grande in First Season 21 Promo

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Video of 'The Voice' Promo Shoot

‘The Voice’: Nick Jonas Jokes He’ll Be ‘Angry’ if Blake Shelton Wins Again (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery