Ariana Grande Makes Her Coaching Debut on 'The Voice' in New Trailer -- Watch!
Watch Ariana Grande Dazzle in Her First 'The Voice' Promo
Ariana Grande Responds After Selena Gomez Sings Her Song
Watch Zac Efron Dance in His First TikTok Video With Jessica Alb…
ET Treat Yourself: Behind the Scenes of Season 41 Promo
'The View' Co-Hosts Reunite in NYC for the First Time in Over a …
JoJo Siwa Talks Losing Her Bow in 'The J Team' and the Future of…
Lily James Performs the Most Dramatic First Dance Ever in 'Rare …
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’s Malia White Was Hesitant to Return f…
Kathy Griffin Reveals She's Removing Half of Left Lung After Can…
Matt Damon Faces Backlash, Billie Eilish Says She Has ‘Terrible …
'Matilda' Turns 25: Mara Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets…
Anne Hathaway on Why Role in ‘The Princess Diaries’ Was a Dream …
Bazzi on New Music, Overcoming Trauma, and Turning Pain Into Art…
Jenna Dewan on ‘Postpartum Anxiety’ After Giving Birth to Daught…
What Ben Affleck's Luxury Gift to Jennifer Lopez Symbolizes
Olivia Rodrigo Says It’s Been ‘Really Hard’ Watching People ‘Dis…
Mom of Fetty Wap's Late 4-Year-Old Daughter Shuts Down Report Ab…
Backstage With Florida Georgia Line and Famous Friends at Their …
'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Flashes Everyone During Heated Argument …
Ariana Grande is making her coaching debut on The Voice and the "Positions" singer has every contestant vying to be a part of her team. In a new trailer for season 21 of the signing competition series, Grande takes her seat in the coaches chairs alongside Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend. We see quickly that it's not just the contestants who are obsessed with Grande, it's the crowd and coaches too!
It wouldn't be The Voice without some healthy competition, and while we see some heated banter between the singer and Voice favorite Shelton, it's all in good fun.
Just like the other coaches past and present, Grande was quickly moved by the performances from this season's contestants.
"I'm super moved by how brilliant the performers are," Grande tells the camera before a montage of singers, whose sound and stories are truly touching, rolls across the screen.
And if her star power wasn't enough to bring the singers on to her side, Grande appears to have "Thank You, Next" playing every time she hits that big, red button.
The added female energy on the panel will be welcomed by Clarkson, who ahead of season 19 last year, shared with ET how much she enjoys coaching alongside another female performer.
“I love having another female [on the panel],” she shared. “I’ve done it with all the guys, and it’s cool…but I like having the female energy to kind of bounce off of. I’m a girls’ girl. I have a lot of girlfriends, so I’m welcoming of that.”
See more in the video below. The Voice season 21 premieres Sept. 20 on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT
'The Voice': Jason Aldean Is Team Kelly's Battle Advisor!
'The Voice' Coaches Welcome Ariana Grande in First Season 21 Promo
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Video of 'The Voice' Promo Shoot
Related Gallery