Ariana Grande is bringing her talents to The Voice next season, and the coaches are ready for the competition!

Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas spoke with reporters this week ahead of the season 20 Knockout Rounds -- which kick off Monday, April 19 -- where they addressed the addition of Ariana to the coaches' panel. It was announced last month that the "Positions" singer will take Nick's chair in the show's upcoming 21st season, and for their part, most of the Voice coaches seem eager to welcome the talented performer.

"Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today," John raved. "She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills. I think so many of our fans out there truly love her and I think she's gonna bring a different audience to the show."

"I'm excited about Ariana joining the show, because it's somebody new for me to beat!" Blake teased. "I'm tired of beating John every season."

"He's beaten me once!" John fired back.

'The Voice' Season 20: Blake Shelton on How Many More Seasons He’ll Stay a Coach (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart 'The Voice' Season 20: Blake Shelton on How Many More Seasons He’ll Stay a Coach (Exclusive)

"I think she could be a challenge," Blake admitting, again joking, "I'm looking forward to beating her, though."

"She's an incredible artist," Nick chimed in. "I think [she's] one of our generation's best vocalists, and she's got such an incredible career to pull from to help inspire these artists that she's gonna work with. I'm so excited to see her beat Blake."

Ariana shared her excitement at joining The Voice's upcoming season in a statement, saying, "I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."

Season 21 will mark Blake, John and Kelly Clarkson's sixth season of The Voice together, while the fourth coach's chair has rotated in recent seasons between Nick and Gwen Stefani. Ahead of season 19 last year, Kelly told ET how excited she was to have Gwen back and how much she enjoys coaching alongside another female performer.

"I love having another female [on the panel]," she shared. "I've done it with all the guys, and it's cool...but I like having the female energy to kind of bounce off of. I'm a girls' girl. I have a lot of girlfriends, so I'm welcoming of that."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC, with the Knockout Rounds kicking off on Monday, April 19! See more on season 20 in the video below.

‘The Voice’: How Kelsea Ballerini Ended Up in Kelly Clarkson’s Chair for Battle Rounds (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Joining 'The Voice' as Season 21 Coach

'The Voice' Season 20 Results: Who Made the Knockout Rounds?

'The Voice': Snoop Dogg Is the Season 20 Mega Mentor!

Related Gallery