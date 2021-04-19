The Voice season 20 is headed for the live shows!

Monday marks the first night of the Knockout Rounds, with Blake Shelton, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson making the tough decisions for one last time, whittling their teams down for the upcoming live performances, where America's vote will decide the finalists and the season 20 winner.

ET will be tracking the teams throughout the season, monitoring steals, saves and favorites as The Voice prepares to crown a new champion.

The season 20 contestants also have the help of their Mega Mentor: rap legend Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop ahead of his big reveal, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the teams and impart his own experiences on the up-and-coming stars. But, while he had thoughts on each of the season 20 coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."

But first, it's time for the teammates to do battle again -- in the Knockouts, they'll get a chance to sing a song of their choosing in the hopes of making to the live shows, and ultimately, the season 20 finale. Check out the updated team rosters below and see how your favorite singer fares!

TEAM NICK

Dana Monique

Raine Stern

Zae Romeo

Rachel Mac

Jose Figueroa Jr.

Devan Blake Jones (saved during Battle Rounds, moving to 4-Way Knockout)

ELIMINATED:

Keegan Ferrell (stolen from Team Blake during the Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockout Rounds)

Bradley Sinclair (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

Lindsay Joan (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

Awari (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

TEAM KELLY

Kenzie Wheeler

Corey Ward

Gihanna Zoe

Anna Grace

Avery Roberson (stolen from Team Blake during Battle Rounds)

Savanna Woods (saved during Battle Rounds, moving to 4-Way Knockout)

ELIMINATED:

JD Casper (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

Ainae (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

Halley Greg (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

TEAM LEGEND

Victor Solomon

Pia Renee

Rio Doyle

Zania Alaké

Ryleigh Modig (stolen from Team Kelly during Knockout Rounds)

Carolina Rial (saved during Battle Rounds, moving to 4-Way Knockout)

ELIMINATED:

Gean Garcia (stolen from Team Kelly during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockout Rounds)

Ciana Pelekai (eliminated during Knockout Rounds)

Deion Warren (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

Denisha Dalton (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

Durell Anthony (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

Christine Cain (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

TEAM BLAKE

Cam Anthony

Pete Mroz

Connor Christian

Jordan Matthew Young

Andrew Marshall (stolen from Team Nick during the Battle Rounds)

Emma Caroline (saved during Battle Rounds, moving to 4-Way Knockout)

ELIMINATED:

Ethan Lively (eliminated during Knockout Rounds)

Savanna Chestnut (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

Aaron Konzelman (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

The Voice airs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!

