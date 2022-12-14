Ariana Grande to Guest Judge 'Drag Race' Season 15 Premiere
Why Ariana Grande Appreciates 'Little Things' Dalton Gomez Does …
‘The Voice’: Bryce Leatherwood Reflects on Win and Biggest Advic…
Ronnie Turner, Tina and Ike Turner's Son, Dead at 62
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Watch 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Passionate Poem Read…
'The Voice' Finale: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Left Speechle…
'Sister Wives': Meri Fights to Save Her Marriage to Kody After C…
'Sister Wives': Kody and Janelle Announce They're Separated
Gisele Bündchen Out to Dinner With Her Martial Arts Instructor a…
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional as Her Final Season Wit…
Gwen Stefani Jokes About Perfect ‘The Voice’ Parting Gift for Hu…
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's R…
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Actress, Dead at 71
Al Roker Says He Feels ‘Good’ and ‘Strong’ After Hospitalization
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Talks ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Final Sea…
Ellen Pompeo 'Super Happy' With Decision to Leave 'Grey's Anatom…
Brendan Fraser Reacts to His 'Brenaissance' and Outpouring of Lo…
Thank Ru, next! Ariana Grande is set to guest judge the season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race!
Grande will accompany host RuPaul and longtime judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews for the two-hour premiere on Friday, Jan. 6, as they welcome 16 new queens to the werk room and Drag Race stage -- and as the series moves to its new home on MTV.
"Season 15 is here and so am I," Ari muses in the new promo, released on Wednesday, clad in a drama black cone bra and her signature ponytail.
The season 15 queens -- which includes the series' first set of identical twins -- will compete for the ultimate title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a grand prize of $200,000, the highest prize in the herstory of the main franchise.
Check out the gallery below to meet all the new queens!
Related Gallery
Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race starts its engines on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Drag Race' Star Shea Couleé Cast in Marvel's 'Ironheart' Series
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' Adds a New Twist for Season 2
Trixie Mattel on 'Trixie Motel' and a Potential 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Return (Exclusive)