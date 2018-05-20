Ariana Grande Wows in First TV Performance Since Mac Miller Breakup at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

You go, Ari!

Ariana Grande rocked the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in her first televised awards show performance since her breakup with Mac Miller. The 24-year-old singer stunned in a black babydoll dress and thigh-high leather boots reminiscent of the look she wore in her "No Tears Left To Cry" music video.

Grande sashayed across the stage as she belted out the catchy song, which was clearly a hit among several famous faces in the audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Camila Cabello couldn't stop singing along to the track, while Taylor Swift was spotted bobbing her head.

Grande, who is nominated at the awards show for Top Social Artist, spit from Miller earlier this month after nearly two years of dating.

"Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet malcom mccormick," Grande wrote on Instagram shortly after their breakup. "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"

"Unconditional love is not selfish," she continued. "It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you. I cant wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!"

Miller, meanwhile, was arrested last week on a charge of DUI for allegedly crashing his car and leaving the scene. See more on his and Grande's breakup in the video below.

