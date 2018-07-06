Ariel Winter Posts Cheeky Pic of Boyfriend Levi Meaden Grabbing Her Butt

Ariel Winter had a PDA-filled Fourth of July with boyfriend Levi Meaden.

The Modern Family star shared a few photos with her Instagram followers from the midweek holiday, which included a pic of Meaden playfully grabbing her derriere. The couple are both sporting all-white outfits as they strike a silly pose at the Red, White & Bootsy party held at Nobu Malibu in California.

"HAPPY 4TH OF JULY FROM MY SQUAD!" she captioned the photo stream, which also included a few selfies of Winter with her friends.

The post comes after the 20-year-old actress declared in her Instagram Stories that she was "in the process of deleting all social media." Winter did quit Twitter, but kept her Instagram active.

Meanwhile, Meaden shared some pics of his own of him and Winter from Fourth of July, writing: "Had a great time at the red, white and Bootsy party. Thanks @bootsybellows for the invite! Hope everyone’s 4th was amazing. #murica"

Back in March, ET chatted with Meaden, 30, about how his relationship with Winter has changed since the two moved in together.

"Less fear, I guess. That's the only thing," he told ET's Courtney Tezeno. "We're happier than ever. We've got three dogs, we adopted a bunny, there might be another one on the way. I guess, more animals. That's what's changed. There was two dogs to begin with, now we got another dog and a rabbit. So, in a year maybe, I don't know, a whole farm?"

