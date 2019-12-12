Ariel Winter Reportedly Dating Luke Benward After Levi Meaden Split

Looks like Ariel Winter has a new beau.

The Modern Family star was photographed cozying up to actor Luke Benward while spending time with other friends at Delilah in West Hollywood this week. The pair was all smiles as they stood close to one another, as Benward, 24, placed his arm around Winter's waist. E! News reports that the two are dating. ET has reached out to the stars' reps for comment

For the outing, Winter, 21, wore an all-black ensemble with a red purse, while the Dumplin' star opted for white pants and a checkered button-up shirt.

Benward and Winter have previously been spotted out and about together, and even attended the Lancôme x Vogue L'Absolu Ruby holiday event on Dec. 5 with Alexander Morales.

Winter had previously been with longtime boyfriend Levi Meaden. They reportedly called it quits several months ago. The last time they were spotted together was in August while grocery shopping. She also was solo at the 2019 Emmy Awards in September. They had been dating since November 2016.

In January, Benward spoke with ET about his new heartthrob status following his role in Dumplin' and if he and fellow actor -- and the internet's boyfriend -- Noah Centineo joke about it.

"We talked about that a little bit but it's hard. There's not a lot to say. It's so amusing and entertaining. It's just like, 'Cool, this is what it is now,'" he said. "It was like a month after he really blew up and I found out that Netflix had bought Dumplin', and so I did make the joke, 'Noah, watch out, I'm coming for you!' (Laughs.)"

As for Winter, ET also spoke with her last month, where she touched on bettering herself and working on self-care.

"I think it's really important for kids to take care of themselves and make that a priority," Winter told ET. "You can take care of yourself and not be selfish. You can make sure to prioritize how you feel. And I think that that's something that I didn't do for a very long time and I'm doing that now and that feels great."

Some other ways that Winter mentioned she keeps healthy include "exercising, [and] I go to therapy every week."

