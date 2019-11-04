Ariel Winter is focusing on bettering herself!

The 21-year-old Modern Family star opened up to ET at the Kids in the Spotlight charity event, benefiting foster care youth, at Paramount Studios over the weekend, where ET's Keltie Knight was a presenter.

"I think it's really important for kids to take care of themselves and make that a priority," Winter told ET.

The young role model even got candid about how she's improving her own life through exercise and mental wellness.

"You can take care of yourself and not be selfish. You can make sure to prioritize how you feel," she noted. "And I think that that's something that I didn't do for a very long time and I'm doing that now and that feels great."

Some other ways Winter keeps healthy include "exercising, [and] I go to therapy every week."

"We only get one life and you've gotta live your own, you've gotta do as much as you can to make sure you're feeling healthy mentally and physically and that's something that I'm doing a lot more of now and it's nice," Winter added.

Winter's been candid in the past about her difficult journey with exercise. Back in April she told fans that she had been struggling to lose weight through exercise due to her anti-depressant medication. Thankfully, she's been safely able to change her medication and now enjoys working out.

"I couldn't see any results before because I was on medications that wouldn't do anything like that," Winter explained to ET. "It was really difficult for me. Now that I've changed medications to be on something different. It's nice because I go to the gym and I can see results. I feel healthier."

She added that she's playing "tennis" and "softball," noting, "I'm just open to way more things than I used to be."

Winter is also preparing for the end of an 11-season run for of hit ABC comedy.

"It's really sad to think about that we'll do a finale party and that'll be it," she admitted of Modern Family ending. "I don't really think there's anything for me, like, anything material that I wanna take from the set. The things on our set aren't what really makes it for me, it's the people I work with. I know that I'm gonna keep in touch with them so I don't think there's any souvenir I'd wanna take that I'd look at and that would remind me of all the memories. I think it's just the memories of the people and the experience for me."

