Armie Hammer has exited another project amid sexual assault allegations against him. The 34-year-old actor has departed the Broadway play The Minutes, according to multiple reports. In a statement, Hammer explained that he needs to "focus on myself" and his health for the sake of his family.

"I have loved every single second of working on The Minutes with the family I made from Steppenwolf," Hammer said in a statement given to Deadline on Friday. "But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family. Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production."

Additionally, The Minutes team also told the publication, "Armie remains a valued colleague to all of us who have worked with him onstage and offstage on The Minutes. We wish only the best for him and respect his decision."

Hammer was part of the original 2017 Steppenwolf Theatre production in Chicago. He was expected to return to the stage and was in previews on Broadway before the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns last year. It has since been rescheduled for March 2022.

The news comes after Hammer was accused of rape and battery by a 24-year-old woman named Effie last month. Hammer has denied all allegations against him.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET that Hammer is the main suspect in the sexual assault investigation that was initiated on Feb. 3, 2021, after investigators for LAPD’s Operations West Bureau Special Assault Section were contacted by an attorney representing a female. After speaking with the female, the department initiated a sexual assault investigation. Evidence was provided by the female and is part of the investigation.

In January, direct messages surfaced which were allegedly written by the actor, where he allegedly detailed graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. It has not been confirmed that the messages were authored by Hammer, and he released a statement calling the allegations "bulls**t." Multiple women later alleged that he was abusive during what began as consensual BDSM relationships in a Page Six article. An attorney for Hammer denied the allegations in a statement to the outlet.

Since then, Hammer was also replaced by Dan Stevens in the Julia Roberts and Sean Penn drama Gaslit, as well as exited the movie The Billion Dollar Spy. The actor was also dropped by his agency, WME, left his starring role in the Paramount+ series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather. He was also replaced by Josh Duahmel in Jennifer Lopez's rom-com, Shotgun Wedding.

Armie Hammer Accused of Rape and Battery in 2017 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Armie Hammer Accused of Rape and Battery in 2017

RELATED CONTENT:

Armie Hammer Dropped From ‘Billion Dollar Spy’ Amid Recent Allegations

Elizabeth Chambers 'Horrified' to Hear Recent Armie Hammer Allegations

Armie Hammer Accused by Woman of Rape and Battery in 2017

Related Gallery