Arnold Schwarzenegger is opening up about Caitlyn Jenner's run for governor of California.

"Well, you know, anyone has a chance," the former governor of California said on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I think that the people are dissatisfied with what is going on here in California, and I hope that as many people as possible are jumping into the race and going for it."

The 73-year-old Terminator star, who took office in 2003, also ran in a recall election, similar to the race Jenner is getting into now.

"Remember, when I was in the recall election, there were 150 candidates there, and it was a huge circus. It was kind of fun to run for governor at that time, and it will be fun this time too for everybody," Schwarzenegger shared.

The former politician went on to stress anyone who runs for California's top office, must have a "clear vision" of where they want to take the state.

"The key thing about all of this is, doesn't matter if it's Caitlyn or it's anyone else, you have a clear vision of where you want to go, what are the kind of changes you want to make and why are you qualified to become governor," he explained. "This is what you have to convince the people. All the other stuff is all nonsense because the press will attack you no matter who you are. They attacked me, but then in the end, I won."

Schwarzenegger is sure that Jenner won't be the only candidate in this race. In fact, the Hollywood star said he thinks at least 100 more people will join the race for governor.

While he wouldn't reveal whether or not the former reality TV star has contacted him for advice ahead of the gubernatorial race, the new grandpa did say that he's close friends with both Jenner and the current governor of California, Gavin Newsom.

"Just about everyone that is thinking about running has called me," Schwarzenegger revealed. "I'm very good friends with Caitlyn. I have the upmost respect for her, but I'm also very good friends with Gov. Newsom and I'm good friends with all the other people that have contacted and have asked me for advice about running or not running."

Jenner announced her 2022 run for office just last week. "I'm in!" Jenner tweeted on April 23. "California is worth fighting for."

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsompic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years," Jenner continued in a statement that was shared on her campaign website. "I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people."

Jenner has not shared which party she will be running with, noting that a formal campaign announcement will be released in the coming week. However, in a recent tweet, the motivational speaker described herself as a "#lgbt fiscal conservative and socially liberal candidate."

