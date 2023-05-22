Arnold Schwarzenegger is feeling the love. The 75-year-old celebrated screen legend got some support from his son, Joseph Baena, at the premiere of his new action comedy series, FUBAR.

Arnold walked the red carpet at the special screening at The Grove in Hollywood on Monday, and spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about seeing his 25-year-old son coming out to celebrate his famous dad's first-ever TV series.

"Well, I'm glad that he's here today, watching FUBAR," Arnold shared with a big smile. "We're supporting each other, and that's the important thing."

Arnold shares Joseph with Mildred Baena. Joseph walked the red carpet solo in support of his father, but he wasn't the only proud child of Arnold's to show up. The action star also got some love from his daughters Katherine and Christina Schwarzenegger, whom he shares with ex-wife, Maria Shriver, and Katherine's husband, Chris Pratt, who all posed with Arnold on the red carpet.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Arnold isn't just a proud dad on the red carpet, but in his new Netflix series as well.

Schwarzenegger plays former CIA super spy Luke Brunner, who is called out of his recent retirement to rescue an agent undercover in enemy territory who has located a weapon of mass destruction. Much to his surprise, when he locates the agent, he discovers it's his own daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro), who he didn't known was a spy at all.

Similarly, in real life, Arnold's son has followed in his footsteps in a lot of ways as Joseph has been exploring acting, appearing on Dancing With the Stars, and has been an avid bodybuilder.

Speaking with ET at the premiere, Joseph praised his dad for being a role model for him, and shared his support and admiration.

"He's an amazing father. He's a great person to look up to and he's the smartest man I know," he shared. "It's been a great journey and he's always been so supportive of whatever I do.

"So, I'm just really grateful to have a dad like him," Joseph added, beaming.

Arnold's new action comedy series, FUBAR, premieres May 25 on Netflix.

