Chris Pratt has received a supersized stamp of approval from his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 75-year-old action icon took to Twitter to offer a glowing review of Pratt's new film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, out Friday, May 5.

"WOW," Schwarzenegger said of the film. "@prattprattpratt you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I'm very, very proud of you."

I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 28, 2023

The fatherly tribute comes weeks after Pratt opened up about the unique bond he shares with the Terminator star. Pratt and Schwarzenegger's daughter, Katherine, have been married since 2019. Together they share daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 10 months, in addition to Pratt's 10-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

"I've gotten obviously to know him now as just a regular guy and all of that," Pratt said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "He's a great grandfather, a great dad, and a good father-in-law and he's got a wealth of experience, oddly, in the world of promoting blockbuster action movies. It's like, who else are you gonna talk to about that kinda stuff? So that's pretty cool."

ET spoke to Pratt at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere on Thursday, where he said he's soaking up and enjoying every bit of seeing the saga's farewell film come to fruition.

"Well, I feel I feel excited. I'm not sad yet," Pratt said. "This is our big night to celebrate, and so I'm just trying to be present. I'm trying to be involved. I'm just trying to be here, take it all in and, and see all these shining faces and these folks dressed up like these characters."

For his part, Schwarzenegger is returning to the screen in the upcoming action-comedy series FUBAR, debuting May 25 on Netflix.

