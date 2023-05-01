Arnold Schwarzenegger Gushes Over Son-in-Law Chris Pratt: 'I'm Very, Very Proud of You'
How Chris Pratt Feels About Closing Out ‘Guardians of the Galaxy…
Katy Perry Reacts to Handling King's Coronation Performance and …
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Luke Bryan Promises 'Big' 'American Idol' Guest Judges During Co…
See Miley Cyrus' Shaggy New Hair 'Do After Mom Tish Cut Her Hair…
Why Prince William Has 'No Interest' in Talking to Brother Princ…
Nick Cannon Reveals How His Kids With Mariah Carey Feel About Ha…
James Corden's Staff Feels ‘Bittersweet’ After His Late-Night Ex…
Ariana Madix Shares What She's Learned About Herself From Scando…
Jesse Plemons Gushes Over Wife Kirsten Dunst Ahead of 1-Year Wed…
Nick Cannon Calls ‘Red Table Talk’ ‘Toxic’ After It’s Canceled
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recall Their First Meeti…
Jason Momoa Rides Bicycle Nude During Tour of His Private Gym
Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Off Impressive Mountain-C…
'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Reacts to Ex-Girlfriend Ariana …
'Firefly Lane' Series Finale: Sarah Chalke Reacts to Most Heartb…
Michelle Obama Reacts to Viral Video of Fan Calling Husband Bara…
Ken Jennings 'Steals' an Answer From Mayim Bialik on 'Celebrity …
Michael J. Fox Shares Who He’d Want to Play Him in a Biopic (Exc…
Chris Pratt has received a supersized stamp of approval from his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The 75-year-old action icon took to Twitter to offer a glowing review of Pratt's new film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, out Friday, May 5.
"WOW," Schwarzenegger said of the film. "@prattprattpratt you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I'm very, very proud of you."
The fatherly tribute comes weeks after Pratt opened up about the unique bond he shares with the Terminator star. Pratt and Schwarzenegger's daughter, Katherine, have been married since 2019. Together they share daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 10 months, in addition to Pratt's 10-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.
"I've gotten obviously to know him now as just a regular guy and all of that," Pratt said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "He's a great grandfather, a great dad, and a good father-in-law and he's got a wealth of experience, oddly, in the world of promoting blockbuster action movies. It's like, who else are you gonna talk to about that kinda stuff? So that's pretty cool."
ET spoke to Pratt at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere on Thursday, where he said he's soaking up and enjoying every bit of seeing the saga's farewell film come to fruition.
"Well, I feel I feel excited. I'm not sad yet," Pratt said. "This is our big night to celebrate, and so I'm just trying to be present. I'm trying to be involved. I'm just trying to be here, take it all in and, and see all these shining faces and these folks dressed up like these characters."
For his part, Schwarzenegger is returning to the screen in the upcoming action-comedy series FUBAR, debuting May 25 on Netflix.
RELATED CONTENT:
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Impassioned Speech Against Anti-Semitism
Maria Shriver Visited a Convent After Split From Arnold Schwarzenegger
Jamie Lee Curtis, Arnold Schwarzenegger Have 'True Lies' Reunion
Related Gallery