Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Photos of Her and Chris Pratt's Baby Girl
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby Girl
Nick Jonas on How Fatherhood Changed His Approach to Health as H…
‘Young Sheldon’s Lance Barber Reacts to ‘Crazy Fan Theories’ (Ex…
Wendy Williams' Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter Fired From Her Ta…
Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter 'Baby Lyssa' Gets Married in Ha…
Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Pregnant With Baby No. 7– See The An…
Juror in Johnny Depp Trial Explains Why They Didn't Believe Ambe…
'When Calls the Heart's Erin Krakow and Chris McNally Spill Deta…
Jeff Goldblum on 'Great' and 'Trippy' Reunion With OG 'Jurassic …
Watch Wendy Williams' First Interview About Her Talk Show as Ser…
Selena Gomez Says She 'Felt Like a Joke' After Leaving Disney Ch…
'The Kardashians' Finale: Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thomps…
Dr. Phil Has Hope That Bam Margera Is on Track to Stay Sober (Ex…
Cardi B Makes Chocolate With Teyana Taylor on 'Cardi Tries' (Exc…
Sami Sheen Shares Career Dreams After OnlyFans Launch
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Make NSFW Joke About Their Sex …
Maddie Ziegler 'At Peace' Never Speaking to Abby Lee Miller Again
Katherine Schwarzenegger is offering the world a glimpse of her and Chris Pratt's second baby, nearly two months after she was born.
Schwarzenegger took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a series of phots from the months of May and June, and two of those photos included their newborn daughter, Eloise Christina. In the post's cover photo, the doting mother's sitting on the couch and carrying Eloise, whose tiny hand peaks out of her yellow blanket.
In another photo, Schwarzenegger shows off Eloise's striped onesie and cute socks featuring pink bows. The other photos included what appears to be the couple's 1-year-old daughter Lyla's hand reaching for a tiny flower, bottles of breast milk, a throwback photo of Schwarzenegger and a plate of cookies.
Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed baby No. 2 back in May, after the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram to announce the big news.
"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well," Pratt captioned the post. "We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."
Pratt also shares 9-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Farris.
Earlier this month, Pratt joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he just learned how to spell Schwarzenegger.
"I've learned now," he quipped. "It's a long name."
"There's a lot of letters in these children's names," Pratt joked of his daughters.
RELATED CONTENT:
Chris Pratt Celebrates 3rd Anniversary With Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt Jokes He and Katherine Schwarzenegger Want a 'Dozen' Kids
Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Daughter Is 'Nesting' Ahead of Baby No 2
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Enjoy the Outdoors With Lyla
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Baby Bump After News of Baby No. 2
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Daughter Lyla Turning One