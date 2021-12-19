Katherine Schwarzenegger is putting her baby bump on display. On Thursday, just hours after news broke that Schwarzenegger is expecting baby No. 2 with husband, Chris Pratt, the 32-year-old author was seen in Los Angeles, stepping out for a coffee run.

Schwarzenegger wore loose fitting black overalls that she paired with a beige long-sleeve shirt, black slides and matching sunglasses. The soon-to-be mother of two rocked a set of gold, layered necklaces and matching gold hoops, wearing her long, brown hair in a half-up half-down 'do.

BACKGRID

Last week, People broke the news that the couple, who are already parents to 1-year-old Lyla, will be welcoming their second child together in 2022.

While this will be Schwarzenegger's second child, it will be the third for Pratt, who shares Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The couple, who wed in 2019, welcomed their daughter, Lyla, in August 2020. A source told ET at the time: "The couple is so excited for their new addition and have been showered with love from their family and friends."

"Chris was there for the birth and the couple can’t stop taking their eyes off their daughter. Katherine and Chris are doing well and Katherine is enjoying the experience of being a first time mother," the source added.

It was said to be a special moment for Schwarzenegger, who announced the exciting news on Instagram.

“Giving birth was such a special moment for Katherine. She was overcome with emotions when she first held her daughter and was so thankful to have Chris there," the source shared. "Everything is new for Katherine and she’s glad Chris is there to help her through everything.”

Schwarzenegger spoke to ET about motherhood in April, where she gushed about seeing her family with Lyla.

"It's just such a great experience for me and really exciting as well to be able to see my whole family around my daughter," Schwarzenegger shared. "It's really awesome, and, you know, as I've gotten older, to be able to just see different and new opportunities and really new chapters that are really exciting ... this motherhood chapter has just been truly incredible for me and I've enjoyed every single minute of it and I just absolutely love it."

RELATED CONTENT

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Second Child Together

Chris Pratt Celebrates Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Birthday

Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Daughter Lyla Turning One

Chris Pratt on the Secret to His Happy Marriage With Katherine Schwarzenegger (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery