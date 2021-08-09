Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Daughter Lyla Turning One

Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating her daughter, Lyla -- whom she shares with her husband, Chris Pratt -- turning one. The happy mom and author took to Instagram Monday to share a sweet photo of her and her baby girl in sweet matching mommy-and-me pink swimsuits, as she looked back on what life has been like one "magical year" into motherhood.

"About this time last year, I became a mama. What a magical year it’s been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes — moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase! Clearly, I have fully embraced the mommy and me matching moments, the girly outfits, the bows and the wonderful things my mom saved for me to pass on to her," Schwarzenegger wrote, reflecting on the past year. "I hung up her birthday decorations in our home the night before her birthday and was so emotional thinking of how blessed I am that I get to be her mama and how much I love being with her and watching her grow. Happy happy! My little girl is 1! 🥺🧚🏻‍♀️🌻🙏♥️ PC BY AUNTI."

Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed Lyla last August. Pratt is also a father to 8-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

In June, 42-year-old Pratt talked to ET about the secret behind their successful marriage.

"Communicate. Listen, listen to your partner with intention. Care about each other's feelings and support one another and just listen," Pratt shared at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie, The Tomorrow War.

To celebrate their two-year anniversary, Pratt shared a silly, but adorable, photo of his wife giving him a pedicure. When asked if Schwarzenegger clipped his nails for the premiere, Pratt replied, "That is a secret…and they look amazing."

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to 31-year-old Schwarzenegger in April about motherhood and how her family has rallied around Lyla.

"This motherhood chapter has just been truly incredible for me and I've enjoyed every single minute of it and I just absolutely love it," she told ET.

Schwarzenegger said that her family -- parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and younger siblings Christina, Patrick and Christopher -- have all stepped up when it comes to Lyla. She also noted that Pratt has been a great girl dad.



"My sister is such a hands-on auntie and both my brothers, Patrick and Christopher, are just really great uncles to her," she said. "And to see both my parents step into their roles as grandparents has been such an incredible gift and definitely a silver lining of this crazy past year that we've had of, you know, not being able to see people the way we once did. But to be able to spend really quality time with my family has been such a great gift and then of course to see my husband step into the role of being a girl dad is so beautiful as well, so it's been all really nice."

