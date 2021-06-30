Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are stronger than ever.

The gorgeous couple celebrated two years of wedded bliss earlier this month, with the 42-year-old actor telling ET's Lauren Zima the secret to their happy marriage.

"Communicate. Listen, listen to your partner with intention. Care about each other's feelings and support one another and just listen," Pratt shared at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, The Tomorrow War, on Wednesday.

To celebrate their anniversary on June 8, Pratt shared a silly, but adorable, photo of his wife giving him a pedicure. When asked if Schwarzenegger clipped his nails for the premiere, Pratt replied, "That is a secret…and they look amazing."

Pratt stars as Dan Forester, a high school teacher and vet who is drafted into a war that hasn't happened yet, in The Tomorrow War. In the year 2051, Earth is losing a battle with aliens who very much didn't come in peace, but humans found a way to open a portal in the past in order to beef up their troops. The actor is an executive producer on the action film, telling ET, "We're really excited to be here."

Pratt noted that producing "is a [group] effort." "It takes a village no matter what the titles are, it's a really collaborative art form making a big movie like this," he expressed. "It's not that dissimilar to having starred in other movies, I guess I just come on a little earlier. I get to give a creative input. I think I did pretty well."

The Tomorrow War began filming in September 2019 and wrapped in January 2020. The film was originally scheduled to be released in December 2020, but was postponed to July 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. As for why Pratt was attracted to the movie, there were plenty of reasons.

"It was important for me to do one really big movie that year, and this was the one," he said of signing on to do the movie in 2019. "It's original, which is something that I feel like there have been a lot of cravings for something that isn't based on a sequel or comic book or something. It's like a big movie that's original. So this script came along and it was great so we made it!"

When asked if The Tomorrow War gives Independence Day a run for its money, Pratt says, "I think so."

"We definitely took tonal notes from Independence Day, it's something that's a great movie and a movie that came up in the process of really honing this script for tone. I love that movie. It's got equal parts comedy, heart, action," he expressed, even admitting, "I think we're better. I think we did it better. I really do. I think our alien is scary. Make sure you go to the bathroom before you sit down and watch the movie, and also make sure to turn your phone off."

The Tomorrow War will stream on Prime Video on July 2. See more on Pratt in the video below.

