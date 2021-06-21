Katherine Schwarzenegger is sharing happy moments from her marriage to Chris Pratt. The Guardians of the Galaxy star turned 42 years old on Monday, and Schwarzenegger celebrated by posting rare Instagram pictures of a few of their special moments together.

In one photo, the couple makes a stunning pair all dressed up as she sits on his lap. More photos include one from when she was pregnant with their daughter, Lyla, and another one of them kissing.

"Happy birthday to my love!" Schwarzenegger, 31, wrote. "You're the most amazing husband, a loving father, supportive partner, hardest worker (working on your birthday!), excellent chef 😊 and so much more. I am so grateful to be living life with you. I love you more than you know! Happy happy!"

ET recently spoke with Pratt about his new film, Tomorrow War, and he also talked about his home life, specifically, how his 8-year-old son, Jack -- whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris -- gets along with 10-month-old Lyla.

"He's really great with her. He just loves her," he shared. "He's so gentle and sweet."

"She always wants to pull his glasses off his face and he's very patient with her," he continued. "You know, he's a great big brother."

ET also spoke with Schwarzenegger in April, and she talked about what it's been like seeing her husband step into the role of a girl dad. Watch the video below for more.

