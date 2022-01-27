Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are soaking up the winter sunshine and some family time. On Thursday, Schwarzenegger, 32, posted a series of sweet pics of herself, Pratt, her mom, Maria Shriver, and the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Lyla, going for a hike in the woods.

"My little cozy 🐻 enjoying some wide open spaces 💫," Schwarzenegger captioned the pics of Lyla rocking an adorable bear winter suit.

Just last month, the news broke that Schwarzenegger and Pratt, 42, are expecting baby No. 2 together. This will be the third child for Pratt, who shares 9-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger spoke with ET about motherhood last April, where she gushed about seeing her family with Lyla.

"It's just such a great experience for me and really exciting as well to be able to see my whole family around my daughter," she said at the time. "It's really awesome, and, you know, as I've gotten older, to be able to just see different and new opportunities and really new chapters that are really exciting ... this motherhood chapter has just been truly incredible for me and I've enjoyed every single minute of it and I just absolutely love it."

