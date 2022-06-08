Chris Pratt Jokes He's Finally Learned How to Spell Schwarzenegger After Having Two Kids With Wife Katherine
Chris Pratt has finally learned how to spell his wife's last name. On Wednesday, the 42-year-old actor appeared on a special primetime episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and promised to be honest when the host asked if ever has trouble spelling Schwarzenegger. Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been married since 2019.
"I've learned now," he quipped. "It's a long name."
It's a name that the couple has passed on to their two daughters, 1-year-old Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, and newborn Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.
"There's a lot of letters in these children's names," Pratt joked of his daughters. The actor is also dad to his 9-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.
Pratt's daughters won't have to worry about hyphenating, as the actor explained, "Schwarzenegger is the second middle name. We didn't hyphenate our names. It's a middle name."
Kimmel continued the interview by inquiring if Pratt's father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, insisted on his moniker's inclusion in the kids' names.
"That was Katherine," Pratt answered. "She's got his strength. What Mama says goes."
Earlier this month, Pratt opened up about his family life while speaking to ET's Kevin Frazier at the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion.
"Kids have an amazing way of making you slow down and appreciate little," Pratt gushed. "... My daughter, Lyla, is 22 months now, and I've kind of spent a lot more time with her now that Mama is with new baby Eloise."
"I'm just out like, looking at snails and leaves and grass and playing with bubbles," he added of time with his eldest daughter. "The other day I had a two-hour session on bubbles, I was like, 'They are amazing'... I'm 42 years old, [but] bubbles, man! That's where it's at."
