Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger's sons, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena, enjoyed a rare outing together on Monday.

Patrick, 27, and Joseph, 23, were spotted working out together on the Santa Monica stairs with Joseph's girlfriend, Nicky Dodaj.

Patrick wore a backwards baseball cap and shades with a long sleeve shirt and shorts. Joseph also went casual in a gray T-shirt and shorts.

Backgrid

The half-siblings have not been spotted out publicly before, though Arnold has publicly supported Joseph many times after it was revealed in 2011 that he was his son.

Patrick is one of four children Arnold shares with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver. Joseph is the child of Arnold and his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

Joseph has followed in his famous dad's footsteps to become a body builder. He also regularly praises the actor on social media.

"Wishing the Happiest Birthday to my Dad! You are and will always be 'Número Uno,'” Joseph captioned a sweet childhood throwback with the actor last July.

RELATED CONTENT:

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Looks Just Like Him in the Gym! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Maria Shriver Says She's 'in Awe' of Katherine Schwarzenegger as a Mom

Arnold Schwarzenegger Says It's 'a Good Day' as He Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Surprised Katherine Married Chris Pratt

Related Gallery