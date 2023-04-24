Arrest Warrant Issued for Bam Margera After Allegedly Assaulting Brother
Bam Margera has a warrant issued for his arrest following an alleged domestic dispute on Sunday.
In documents obtained by ET, the former Jackass star is facing misdemeanor charges after Pennsylvania police responded to a call by his brother.
The documents state that on Sunday, police were called to a Chester, Pennsylvania residence for a "domestic in progress." Upon arriving at the residence, the police spoke with Bam's brother, Jesse Margera, and father, Phil Margera Jr., who informed the officers that the reality star fled into the nearby woods following the incident.
According to the docs, Jesse alleged that around 8 a.m., he was woken up to Bam kicking and banging on his locked bedroom door. As Jesse exited his room, he alleged that he saw a note from Bam that read, "If you even f**king think of calling the police on me I will officially f**k you up, singed Bam."
Jesse alleged that when he entered the kitchen, he saw Bam urinating into the kitchen sink. After witnessing that, the docs allege that Jesse and Bam then got into a physical altercation, where Jesse claims Bam began screaming at him and punching him, striking him in the right eye/nose and left ear.
The officer who responded to the scene says that he observed an abrasion/laceration on Jesse's left ear and a red abrasion on his left bicep.
Jesse then claimed that after the alleged altercation, Bam threatened to kill everyone in the house saying, "I'll kill you. I'll put a bullet in your head."
Bam's charges have been listed as simple assault, making terrorists threats with the intent to terrorize another and harassment.
In a press release, the Pennsylvania State Police asked the public for their help locating Bam.
Bam's latest issues come two months after his wife, Nicole Margera, filed for a legal separation.
According to documents obtained by ET, which Nicole filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Nicole is seeking legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Phoenix. Additionally, the documents cite "irreconcilable differences" as the cause.
