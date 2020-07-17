Ashlee Simpson Models Her Bare Baby Bump in Cute Mirror Video

Ashlee Simpson is loving her growing body! The 35-year-old pregnant singer took to her Instagram story on Thursday to share a brief video of herself admiring her growing baby bump in the mirror.

"Loving carrying you around," Simpson captioned the clip, adding a blue heart.

In the video, she's wearing a black sports bra and workout leggings that are pulled up halfway over her bump, leaving the rest of her tummy exposed as she poses at different angles.

Ashlee Simpson/ Instagram Story

Simpson revealed in May that she and hubby Evan Ross are expecting a baby boy. The couple already share 4-year-old daughter Jagger, and Simpson also has an 11-year-old son, Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz.

Back in 2018, Simpson and Ross spoke with ET about the possibility of expanding their family.

"I want five more, she said one more," Ross joked at the time. Simpson added, "I'm like, take it one at a time."

