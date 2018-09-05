Ashlee Simpson isn’t afraid to reveal pieces of herself!

The 33-year-old singer got candid during a game of “Plead the Fifth” on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

First she was asked to rank singers Christina Aguilera, Pink, Britney Spears and Mandy Moore in order of most to least talented.

Simpson replied, "Christina Aguilera, Pink,” before getting hung up on Spears and Moore, saying, “That’s a tie, for different reasons. Mandy’s a great actress, right? And Britney’s a great performer!”

The reality star was also asked on a scale from one to 10 how surprised she was when her sister, Jessica Simpson, and Nick Lachey divorced.

"A five,” she diplomatically answered.

Host Cohen then asked about the lyrics to Simpson’s 2005 song, “Boyfriend,” as they were rumored to be about Lindsay Lohan in regard to Simpson’s relationship to the Mean Girls star's then-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama.

"Yeah, I mean, I hung out with him first and I wasn’t interested him at that point,” Simpson said. As for her and Lohan's friendship, she added, "And we’re great! All love."

"So, ‘I didn’t steal your boyfriend,’ that was about you not stealing him from Lindsay Lohan?” Cohen clarified.

"I didn’t, I was done. But all love here!” Simpson replied.

The mother of two also opened up about her infamous Saturday Night Live flub, saying the lip syncing incident was “completely” her fault.

"What happened there was I had a vocal problem,” she explained. "I had two nodes beating against each other and I woke up and I had no voice. I should have said, ‘No, I will not go on. I will not do this.’"

For more from Simpson, watch the clip below:

