Ashley Benson Says She Won't 'Exploit' Her Relationships for Fame

Ashley Benson's lips are sealed when it comes to her relationships. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Benson opened up about her effort to protect her love life and those closest to her.

"I usually keep my relationships private," the Pretty Little Liars actress said.

"You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."

Benson split from boyfriend G-Eazy in February after less than a year together. She previously dated model and actress Cara Delevingne for nearly two years.

At the time of Benson's Cosmo interview, she and G-Eazy were still together, with the 31-year-old actress revealing that she and the rapper had even worked on music together.

"He’s taught me a lot about music," she said. "We always talk about whether we’d release anything or not. Again, that’s really nice for us to have for ourselves."

ET spoke with G-Eazy in October, when he opened up for the first time about his relationship with Benson and the songs they had in the works. The "Hate the Way" rapper couldn't help but gush over his then-lady love.

"She's an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces," G-Eazy told ET. "She's a special one."

Fans can only keep their fingers crossed to hear some of their duets in the future.

