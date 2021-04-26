Ashley Cain is mourning his late daughter. The 30-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday to pen a note to his and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee's daughter, Azaylia, who died on Saturday after a cancer battle. She was eight months old.

"My heart is shattered. You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride," he wrote alongside a photo of himself holding his daughter's hand. "I can’t put into words my sadness and pain, there aren’t words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already."

Ashley, who appeared on both The Challenge and Ex on the Beach, wrote that Azaylia made him "a better man."

"You made me the person I’ve always wanted to be," he wrote. "You’ve taught me more in your 8 months than I’ve learned my whole life."

Ashley continued his note by questioning why his daughter was "taken away from him," and confessing that his "heart aches" in her absence.

"I promise you that your name will live on. I will carry your name across every ocean, along every road, to the top of every mountain and across the whole globe," he wrote. "Your name will live, your legacy will be remembered and I will seek peace in living as your vessel to continue inspiring, giving strength, spreading joy and saving lives in your name, with your spirit, as your father until we meet again."

The grieving dad continued by telling his late daughter that she "saved my life."

"With my second chance, I make a promise to you that I will make yours live on in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers. I am blessed, I am honoured and I am privileged to be your father," he wrote. "I would go through all of the pain again and again. Because what you gave me in those 8 months will live with me for eternity."

The heartbreaking post came one day after Ashley announced his daughter's death on Instagram, writing, "I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven."

Azaylia died one day after Ashley revealed that she suffered a seizure, and nurses told him to "make the most of this weekend as Azaylia is becoming very fragile."

Azaylia was first diagnosed with leukemia last year at just two months old. Earlier this month, Ashley revealed on Instagram that his daughter had "days to live" following the discovery of cancerous tumors on her brain, stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys that were unresponsive to chemotherapy.

At that point, Ashley and Safiyya decided to take Azaylia home to make her remaining days "comfortable."

"We're going to have as much fun as we can with her as possible," he said. "... From eight weeks old she'd been in hospital having chemotherapy, operations, transplants. I feel like for the last part of her life, I just want to take her home, see her like a baby and give her the best rest of her life that we can give her."

