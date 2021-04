Queen Elizabeth II has lost another important man in her life, just days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip. The 94-year-old British monarch's racing advisor, Sir Michael Oswald, died on Saturday, the same day as the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. He was 86.

Oswald is survived by his wife, Lady Angela, who previously served as a lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother, the late mother of Queen Elizabeth. As for Oswald, he was previously the manager of the Royal Studs, serving in the role for 28 years. He also served as racing manager to the Queen Mother prior to her death.

Her Majesty is an avid equestrian, with race horses playing a big part in her life throughout her reign as sovereign.

"He always said he had the most wonderful job anybody could ever have had, and that for all his working life he was simply doing what he would have done had he been a rich man who didn't have to work," Oswald's widow, Lady Angela, shared withBlood Horse Magazine.

It's been a difficult period of mourning for the queen, who buried her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, on Saturday in an intimate service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Prince Philip's Funeral: What You Didn’t See on TV This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

The Significance of the Queen's Signature on Letter for Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth Left Handwritten Note for Prince Philip on His Coffin

Queen Elizabeth Sits Alone During Prince Philip's Intimate Funeral

Related Gallery