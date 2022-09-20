Baby makes three! Ashley Greene and her husband, Paul Khoury, have welcomed their first child together -- a baby girl.

Greene shared the news of the baby's arrival on Instagram, writing, "And just like that - everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we're engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world."

The actress went on to reveal the name they chose for their baby and the date of her birth. "Kingsley Rainn Khoury," she shared. "09/16/2022."

Greene announced her pregnancy alongside a series of sweet black-and-white photos of her and Khoury holding an ultrasound pic in March. "I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more," she captioned the post. "I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby."

Khoury also shared the photos, writing, "I find it so amazing that we can make life through love. I’ve never been more in love with you and I’m so ready for this next chapter in our lives. Thank you giving me the best gift in the world @ashleygreene 👼"

He later honored Greene in a post for Mother's Day. "We’ve spent the day gearing up for this little one!" Khoury wrote. "That whole glowing thing is facts cause I can’t keep my eyes off my wife. Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful women of the world."

On July 19, Greene teased that the baby would be "coming soon..." along with a photo of her bare baby bump in the shower.

Ahead of the baby's arrival, Greene shared a beautiful maternity picture. "Some magic created by @livkhoury & @paulkhoury" she captioned the stunning snap.

Greene and Khoury tied the knot in July 2018.

