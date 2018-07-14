Ashley Greene Shares Naked Pic From a Nude Beach During Honeymoon With Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene threw caution to the wind on her honeymoon with Paul Khoury -- and left her clothes at home.

The Twilight star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sexy snap from her and Khoury's vacation in Hawaii, where they appeared to visit a nude beach. Greene looked away from the camera as she posed in her birthday suit, with waves -- and a couple other (clothed) beachgoers -- in the background.

"He keeps me wild and free. #nudebeach #whiteboycray #honeymoon," she wrote alongside the pic.

Pubic nudity is illegal on beaches in state parks in Hawaii, though there are several places where people still get naked. "Clothing optional. We chose none obviously," Greene wrote in the comments, adding that her husband "obvi" chose to strip down as well.

The 31-year-old actress documented her and Khoury's racy trip on her Instagram Story, revealing that they chose to celebrate the last day of their honeymoon on the nude beach. "That's very romantic," she said, laughing.

The newlyweds didn't spend their whole honeymoon in states of undress, however, as Greene shared a sweet pic of them sharing a kiss in front of a waterfall on Saturday. "#bliss," she captioned the photo, while Khoury shared another shot of his wife enjoying Hawaii's nature.

"I can’t describe the way this woman makes me feel. #MrsKhoury #honeymoon," he wrote alongside the snap.

#bliss A post shared by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Jul 14, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

Greene and Khoury, an Australian TV personality, tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony outside of San Jose, California, last week. Approximately 120 guests were in attendance, including Greene's Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson, as well as Zac Efron, Liam Hemsworth, Brittany Snow, Cara Santana, Evan Ross and Lauren and Aaron Paul.

The actress told ET about her wedding plans in March 2017, revealing that they definitely wanted to incorporate the outdoors. "I think we want to have a really intimate wedding, and then kind of throw a big party after," Greene mused. "We want it to be outside -- we want it to be surrounded by a lot of nature. He's a really big nature buff."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Greene Wears Two Wedding Dresses on Her Special Day -- See the Gorgeous Gowns!

Ashley Greene Marries Paul Khoury in Star-Studded California Wedding

Ashley Greene Shares Topless Bachelorette Party Pics

Related Gallery