Ashley Tisdale Shares Why She Decided to Get Her Breast Implants Removed

By Rachel McRady‍
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale is opening up about her mental and physical wellness! The 35-year-old High School Musical star took to Instagram on Monday to share her "most personal post" in which she talked about her decision to remove her breast implants and also why she decided to get them in the first place. 

"Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself," she wrote. "And for a short period of time…it did." 

Tisdale revealed that she suffered from "minor health issues" like "food sensitivities" and "gut issues" that she felt were caused by her implants. 

She also shared that she underwent an implant removal last winter to combat these issues. 

The post featured a photo of Tisdale wearing a floral bikini on the beach, looking content in the sun. 

"This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me," she continued.

Hey guys, this is probably the most personal post I’ve ever shared. As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important. Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did. But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up—food sensitivities as well as gut issues (full story on @frenshe) that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal.  This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love. This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me. Over the years I’ve met with many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life. I’m super excited to share with you what I’ve learned thus far, and would love for you to take this journey with me by following @frenshe, where we take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty and everything in between. I can’t say I’m the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don’t regret it because it got me here today. ❤️ Love you all! @frenshe is NOW LIVE!!

Tisdale used the post to promote her new wellness site, Frenshe. "We take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty and everything in between," she said of the website's mission.

Tisdale isn't the first star to remove her breast implants. Watch the clip below to see what Chrissy Teigen had to say about her recent removal surgery: 

