Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' kids are showing their gratitude! The couple's two children -- Wyatt, 5, and Dimitri, 3 -- were featured in Kutcher's latest Instagram post about those working during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the sweet pic, the kids held up a sign over their faces, which read, "Thank you for all you're doing."

In the caption of the post, Kutcher explained that his two children wanted to thank those "on the front lines" amid the current health crisis.

"Medical workers, delivery folks, grocery store employees, people with kind hearts and generous spirits, and every person that has no choice but to go to work right now," Kutcher wrote. "Together we got this!❤️"

Kutcher's post came the same day that he tweeted out a GoFundMe that was started to get supplies including masks, gowns and gloves to those combating coronavirus. Arnold Schwarzenegger helped create the fundraiser and donated $1 million to it.

Frontline Responders Fund-

Hospitals are running low on masks, gowns, and other critical items. We need to replenish their supplies.

Take action, make a donation and ask others to join the fight. Let’s protect the responders on the frontlines. https://t.co/IL8Myq6pSt — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) March 24, 2020

Amid the pandemic, many celebs have been showing their support through donations, with James Taylor and his wife giving $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital, Rihanna's foundation donating $5 million to relevant causes, and Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos giving $1 million to the New York Governor’s office.

Watch the video below for more on celebrities' response to coronavirus.

