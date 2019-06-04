Ashton Kutcher is preparing to say goodbye to The Ranch.

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the Netflix series about the hilariously dysfunctional Bennett family will take a bow in 2020.

However, fans need not get too upset just yet -- Kutcher confirmed there are still 20 episodes left, 10 of which Netflix will serve up later this year and the remainder of which will be released next year.

“@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet,” Kutcher said in a pinned Tweet. “We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned!”

Kutcher has executive produced and starred in the series since 2016.

Although there are 20 episodes left, die-hard fans couldn’t be consoled, some threatening to cancel their Netflix subscriptions after hearing the news.

“Canceling my @netflix subscription, because Netflix canceled The Ranch,” wrote one Twitter user.

The series was embroiled in controversy in 2018, after one of its stars, Danny Masterson, faced multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Masterton was fired from the show and Dax Shepard stepped in a few months later.

