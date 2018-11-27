Fires, babies and a reunion with Dax Shepard!

The Ranch has dropped a trailer for Part 6 (the second half of season three), and the action-packed new episodes see Ashton Kutcher back on screen with his former Punk’d co-conspirator, Shepard.

Shepard rolls into the series drunk via a scene involving being caught by a cop, who promptly escorts him to Colt (Kutcher) and his crew.

“I picked up this guy for drunken disorderly,” the officer says upon arrival, opening his car for Shepard to fall out of.

“Handsome, drunk … yeah, you look like one of us,” Colt responds.

Shepard plays a former soldier named Luke Matthews, who knows Colt.

Kutcher teased the reunion on Instagram in March, posting a photo of the two pals on set.

“Reunited with an old buddy. #punkd #theranchnetflix,” he wrote.

The teaser also provides a glimpse into Colt’s new life as a married man, to Elisha Cuthbert’s character, Abby, as the two prepare for parenthood.

“Every step of this wild, wonderful journey, I’ll be your rock,” Colt says to Abby during an emotional scene which quickly takes a humorous turn.

“Thanks,” she responds. “I know that was from last week’s episode of This Is Us.”

He then declares his love for Abby after her water breaks right before a Denver Broncos game and she suggests waiting until after the coin toss to leave for the hospital.

Fans even get to see baby Bennett in the trailer, with proud granddad Beau (Sam Elliott) dubbing himself “Pop Pop.”

The episodes will be released on Netflix on Dec. 7. See more on Kutcher and The Ranch below.

