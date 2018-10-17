Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are once again showing their team spirit!

On Tuesday night, the couple coordinated in team colors and denim jackets as they watched the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the National League Championship Series. Kutcher, 40, paired his jacket with a Dodgers hat, blue shirt and khakis, while Kunis, 35, opted for a blue shirt and jeans. The duo were seen chatting with fellow attendees, Kutcher looking serious with his hands in his pockets and Kunis speaking animatedly.

Actor Warren Beatty, 81, and his 26-year-old son, Stephen, were also at Dodger Stadium to cheer on the home team.

It was an exciting game, with the Dodgers besting the Brewers 2-1 after 13 innings and more than five hours of play. The best-of-seven series is now tied 2-2, with game five in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, and game six in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday. The winning team will play either the Boston Red Sox or the Houston Astros in the World Series; Boston is currently leading that match up 2-1.

This isn't the first time Kutcher and Kunis have rooted for the Dodgers! The parents of two -- Wyatt, 4, and Dimitri, 1 -- cuddled up at a game back in April. Additionally, last year the couple opened up game six of of the World Series by flying the Dodgers team flag. Kunis also attended game two of that series with a family friend.

It's not just love of baseball that keeps the pair coming to the games! Kutcher and Kunis are also buddies with the team's pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, even attending the pro athlete's PingPong4Purpose Tournament back in August. The duo became friends with Kershaw, 30, after Kunis ran into him in a Mommy & Me class.

“I take the kids to this Mommy & Me class,” Kunis explained on The Late Late Show in August. “All of a sudden, I turn around and I feel this big shadow, and I know it’s not my husband. It’s Kershaw. Clayton Kershaw is in -- he’s going to hate me for saying this -- he’s in my Mommy & Me class.”

Kunis revealed she “didn’t play it cool,” before lamenting that Kutcher took over Mommy & Me to hang out with Kershaw. When host James Corden suggested they were “probably best friends,” Kunis replied, “I wouldn’t know. I'm not invited in this club.”

