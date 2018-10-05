Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Share Passionate Kiss in LA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are keeping the spark alive!

The couple was spotted sharing a passionate kiss in Los Angeles on Friday, proving that after six years and two kids together, they're still very much in love.

Kutcher, wearing a green jacket and jeans, adorably pulled in his wife of three years for a smooch, while Kunis, dressed casually in a black-and-white tee, had her hands full with books. The former That '70s Show co-stars were seen joking around with friends on Friday before parting ways. The sweet moment was captured just as the couple hopped into separate cars.

The pair's kiss is just one of their cute couple moments in the past week. On Wednesday, Kutcher took to Twitter to share his wife's hilarious reaction to his misspelling of "ballot" on the platform.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in August, Kunis opened up about why her and Kutcher's relationship works so well.

"I like my husband... I love him, but I also really like him," she explained. "We are newlyweds, we've only been married three years. So, I still very much like him."

"Does he get on my nerves? Every day!" she joked. "One hundred percent of the time there's a version where I'm like, 'What the? What are you doing?' But I like him, so... talk to me in 10 years."

According to the Spy Who Dumped Me star, she and her husband are total opposites. "He's much more logical than I am," Kunis revealed. "He's also very optimistic and I'm very pessimistic. We're very opposites in that. Like, he sees all the good in the world and all the good in the people, and I'm like Debbie Downer, like, 'That's not true.'"

"But I think that there's a balance between us," she added. "For sure."

