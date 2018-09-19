Leo Marenghi's Tuesday didn't exactly go as anticipated.

The 19-year-old babysitter was on his way to pick up a few kids from school in Los Angeles when he tells ET he was struck by Ashton Kutcher's car. According to Marenghi, the actor was exiting Sunset Bronson Studios in his black Tesla at around 3 p.m. when he collided with Marenghi.

"You can't really see around the corner, so he just pulled out and didn't see me," Marenghi claims. "He hit me, and then once I fell to the ground [and] got up, I saw it was him."

"He was like, 'Are you OK?' I'm so sorry!' And I was like, 'Yeah, I'm fine, but are you Ashton Kutcher? Can I take a picture with you?'" he recalls. "It felt like I just tripped and fell, and there was a security lady there, so I had her take the picture. Then that was it, and I just said, 'OK, have a good day!'"

Marenghi tells ET that he didn't believe his injuries were serious enough to exchange information with Kutcher, but that the actor "was really nice about it."

"I think he was shocked [that photos were] all I wanted, and I was just on my way after'... After that, he's like, 'OK, you're sure you're alright?' And I was like, 'Yes,'" Marenghi says. "Just my knee is all scraped up and sore, and my back and shoulders are a little sore, but other than that, I got lucky. I wasn't really hurt that bad."

The teenager says he has no plans to sue or "come after" Kutcher in any way. He's still a big fan. "Him on Two and a Half Men, I watched that whole season. It was really cool just meeting him. Even when I was a little kid, Cheaper By the Dozen, I just like, grew up being a fan."

ET has reached out to Kutcher's rep for comment.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

