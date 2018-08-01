Mila Kunis Jokes That Husband Ashton Kutcher Gets on Her Nerves 'Every Day'

Mila Kunis admits that her marriage to Ashton Kutcher isn't always perfect.

The 34-year-old actress was a guest on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, where she revealed some of the ways her husband gets under her skin.

"I like my husband... I love him, but I also really like him," Kunis, who shares two kids -- daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 1 -- with Kutcher, explained. "We are newlyweds, we've only been married three years. So, I still very much like him."

"Does he get on my nerves? Every day!" she joked. "One hundred percent of the time there's a version where I'm like, 'What the? What are you doing?' But I like him, so... talk to me in 10 years."

Kunis continued on, telling host Ryan Seacrest and guest host Lisa Rinna that she and Kutcher, 40, are total opposites.

"He's much more logical than I am," she revealed. "He's also very optimistic and I'm very pessimistic. We're very opposites in that. Like, he sees all the good in the world and all the good in the people, and I'm like Debbie Downer, like, 'That's not true.'"

"But I think that there's a balance between us," she added. "For sure."

Just last week, ET caught up with Kunis at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming movie, The Spy Who Dumped Me. During our interview, she confessed that she wouldn't put it past her husband to have a secret identity.

"I'd be like, 'I knew it!'" she replied, after being asked if she could see Kutcher as a secret agent. "'Clearly, that's why I married you, now what do we do?'...He's so smart. I wouldn't put it past him. Like, 10 years from now he's like, 'Babe, I got to tell you something.' I'd be like, 'Yeah, OK, I totally believe it.'"

Hear more in the video below.

