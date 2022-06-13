Ashton Kutcher Has the Ultimate Response to Mila Kunis' 'Time' 100 Honor (Exclusive)
Andrew Garfield, Mary J. Blige and More Reflect on Time 100 Hono…
Inside Britney Spears’ Fairytale Wedding: Party Secrets, Dress D…
Jeff Goldblum on 'Great' and 'Trippy' Reunion With OG 'Jurassic …
Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Calls Fame After Defamation…
Rebel Wilson Confirms Romance With Ramona Agruma
Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Dead at 19
Sharon Osbourne Cries Over Husband Ozzy's Parkinson's Disease Di…
Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Watching 'Uncomfortable' Tristan Thom…
Why Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Feel Overwhelmed By Travis Barker…
Why Paris Jackson Says She’s the ‘Happiest’ She’s Ever Been (Exc…
John Stamos Channels Bob Saget's Signature Humor in Touching Fun…
Neve Campbell Leaves 'Scream' Franchise Over Salary Dispute
Regina King's Friend Vivica A. Fox Says She's 'Surrounded by So …
Diddy Makes Oscars 2022 a Daddy-Daughter Date Night With Daughte…
Ashley and Wynonna Judd Offer Emotional Tributes to Mom Naomi Du…
Harrison Wagner's Girlfriend and Brother Pay Tribute After His D…
Julianne Hough on Life in NYC Following Divorce From Brooks Laich
'Top Gun' Star Kelly McGillis Says She Was Not Asked to Return f…
When it comes to Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher will forever have hearts in his eyes.
When ET caught up with the 44-year-old actor at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Vengeance -- his first movie role in nearly a decade -- the star was asked about his real-life leading lady being chosen as Time's 100 most influential people of 2022. So, is Kunis' new honor helping her win more arguments at home?
"She might be of 100 for Time," Kutcher said, "but she's of number one for me."
Fellow star Zoe Saldaña credited Kunis with her devotion to marriage and motherhood when she penned a tribute to the 38-year-old actress as part of the Time honor. "She gives 100% to each and every one of her roles: as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as a granddaughter, as a friend, as a producer, as an actor," Saldaña wrote. "She goes all in, and she cares a great deal."
The author also acknowledged the incredible team Kunis and Kutcher -- who tied the knot in 2015 -- have proven themselves to be together, particularly in the midst of their humanitarian efforts for Ukraine. "Seeing her fundraise for Ukraine and raise tens of millions: it’s what we have come to expect the Kutcher-Kunis clan to do, to always rise to the occasion," Saldaña pointed out. "What needs to be done? They will take it upon themselves, they will initiate anything and everything in their power to be of service."
In addition to helping raise millions for relief in Ukraine with his wife, Kutcher is heading back to the silver screen come July 29, when Vengeance -- B.J. Novak's film directorial debut -- hits theaters. "It was kind of this amazing full-circle moment," Kutcher said of starring in Novak's film. "I cast him on Punk'd when he was first getting going."
RELATED CONTENT:
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Are a Perfect Pair on Oscars Red Carpet
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Get Call from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Ashton Kutcher Catches Mila Kunis Breaking Dry January
Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher for Lying About His Trucker Hats
Related Gallery