Mila Kunis is playfully putting her husband, Ashton Kutcher, on blast. The 38-year-old actress appeared on First We Feast's "Hot Ones" spicy wings challenge and was asked about Kutcher's own appearance on "Hot Ones" two years ago. She disputed him saying that he had gotten rid of all of his old trucker hats, which he was once known for.

Kunis was asked to confirm or deny that 43-year-old Kutcher had gotten rid of his trucker hats and all of his old wardrobe from That '70s Show. Kunis hilariously looked off-camera and called her husband out.

"What are you talking about?" she asked incredulously. "You didn't get rid of anything. You have plenty of trucker hats, and the entire '70s wardrobe is downstairs. What is this?"

As Kunis laughed, Kutcher could be heard off-screen also laughing.

"Who are you talking to?" Kutcher joked.

"Lies," Kunis told host Sean Evans. "Lies."

Kunis was also asked about Kutcher saying that while he was preparing to play Apple founder Steve Jobs in the 2013 biopic, he developed severe back pain and feared that he had given himself pancreatitis from drinking too much carrot juice. Kunis said Kutcher was actually "downplaying it" and was really "dumb."

"He also, I think, only ate, like, grapes at one point," she recalled. "It's so stupid. We ended up in the hospital twice, with pancreatitis. So, fact check, yes. It was really dumb."

ET spoke with Kunis last month and she talked about how she and Kutcher juggle their acting careers, personal passion projects and parenting. The couple has a 7-year-old daughter, Wyatt, as well as a 4-year-old son, Dimitri.

"We tag team!" Kunis said. "We never work at the same time. And we only shoot on location during summer breaks, and the rest of the time we shoot at home."

