Mila Kunis Jokes That She Bathes Her Dogs More Than Her Kids
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Mock Backlash Over Their Kid…
‘The View’: Two Co-Hosts Test Positive For COVID On-Air, Trailer…
'CSI: Vegas': Behind the Scenes of Singer Joy Oladokun's Theme R…
'Darcey & Stacey:' Georgi Meets Up With His Ex-Wife in Midseason…
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Open’ to Reconciling With Kanye West (Source)
Kanye West's ‘Donda’: A Breakdown of the Lyrics Seemingly About …
Cardi B and Offset Get Emotional Visiting Schools for Daughter K…
How Prison Matchmaker Chelsea Holmes Helps Inmates Find Love (Ex…
Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Zoe Saldana and More Stars Shine at Dolce…
Harry & Meghan Considered Outing Royal Family Member Who Made Al…
‘Doogie Kamealoha MD’s Peyton Elizabeth Lee on Which OG Star She…
'A.P. Bio' Season 4 First Look: Patton Oswalt Lets Out Some Stea…
Tom Holland’s Sweet Birthday Message to Zendaya
Ariana Grande Makes Her Debut on ‘The Voice’ in New Promo, Tom H…
See Howie Mandel’s Daughter Jackie Crash His ‘AGT’ Interview!
'The Voice': Watch Ariana Grande Make Her Coaching Debut in New …
'90 Day Fiancé': Alina Reveals Why She Fell for Steven But Her M…
Dog the Bounty Hunter Tears Up Over Daughter’s Claims of Racism,…
How Lifetime's New Prince Harry and Meghan Actors Prepared to Pl…
Mila Kunis is poking fun at her family's bathing habits. The 38-year-old actress appears on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and reveals how her dogs fit into her family's bathing philosophy.
The subject of bathing was first brought up in July, when Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, said on an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that they only bathe their kids when "you can see the dirt on them." The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, shares Dimitri, 4, and Wyatt, 6.
"It's so dumb," she says of the controversy. "We bathe our dogs. Does that make people happy?"
"You bathe your dogs more often than your children?" DeGeneres asks.
"Fact. Yes," Kunis jokingly confirms, before once again rehashing the great bathing debate.
"We don't bathe our children very often and/or ourselves. I shower every day, but I don't wash my hair every day. I don't find that to be a necessity," she explains. "... My intent every day is to bathe my children. I wake up every day like, 'Today I'm going to shower my kids.' And then bedtime happens and I forgot to feed them."
Kunis goes on to remark how her initial comments have "taken such a turn," and caused celebrities like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Drew Barrymore to weigh in.
"Apparently The Rock showers, so congratulations, The Rock, you shower," Kunis quips. "Jake Gyllenhaal doesn't shower."
Shepard and his wife, Kristen Bell, also got in on the conversation, siding with Kunis and Kutcher. The couple shares Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8.
"We forget," Bell told the ladies of The View of bathing her kids. "... I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag."
As for Kunis, she's doubling down on her initial comments.
"There's a body of water that they touch just about every day, almost every other day. Sometimes it's a pool. Sometimes it's a sprinkler. It just depends," she tells DeGeneres. "It's COVID! Who showered in COVID? We didn't leave the house! Who cares?"
At the end of her chat with DeGeneres, Kunis laments, "I don't think I made the story any better right now. I think this is going to take a whole other turn."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Laugh at Themselves After Bathing Remarks
Kristen Bell Says She Too Only Bathes Her Kids If They 'Stink'
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Talked Him Out of Virgin Space Flight
Related Gallery