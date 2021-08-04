Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are defending Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's parenting policy on bathing their children. After the That '70s Show couple got flack for revealing they don't bathe their children until "you can see the dirt on them" in a July episode of Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Bell and Shepard shared that their children, 8-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta's, bathing routine isn't so different. The couple told the women of The View that nightly baths are no longer a thing in their household.

"We bathed our children every single night, prior to bed is like the routine," Shepard said. "And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, 'Hey, when's the last time you bathed them?'"

Bell agreed, adding, "Yeah, we forget."

The 46-year-old actor then admitted, "Sometimes five, six days goes along. I mean, they don't smell."

That's where the mom of two disagreed slightly with her husband. "Well, they do sometimes," she interjected. "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

The 41-year-old Frozen star continued, "There's a red flag. Because honestly, it's just bacteria. And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what they're doing. I wait for the stink."

Both Bell and Shepard are no strangers to speaking out about parenting, with The Good Place actress keeping it very candid when it comes to raising her two daughters during a pandemic.

"Homeschooling still sucks," Bell told ET in June 2020. "I'm not going to sugarcoat it... my kids, we dyed their hair last week. So dying my hair has been one of the funnest things in quarantine."

She added that her kids' antics have led to some unexpected situations in quarantine.

"We have had a couple near-stitches situations," she shared. "We've also definitely had to move the scissors because one of our daughters has cut her bangs more than a few times."

During a podcast interview in September 2020, Bell also opened up about her daughter drinking non-alcoholic beer on a school Zoom call.

"I walk in to check on them at 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O'Doul's on their Zooms," Bell said. "They're both just sipping their Doulies. And I'm like, 'What must these other parents and teachers think of me?'"

RELATED CONTENT

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard on Co-Hosting 'Family Game Fight!' Together

Kristen Bell Calls Daughter's Name a 'Big Bummer' Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Talked Him Out of Virgin Space Flight

Mila Kunis Hilariously Reacts to Husband Ashton Kutcher's Pop Culture Pop Quiz This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery