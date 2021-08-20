Shopping

Natural and Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Celebs Say Actually Work

By ETonline Staff
If you've ever considered switching to natural deodorant, now may be the perfect time. Whether the ingredients in traditional deodorants and antiperspirants have given you pause, or you'd just like to embrace a more natural state -- as many celebs have recently -- there's a natural deodorant out there for you. And as the coronavirus pandemic continues, you may have a little extra time to test them all out at home before heading back to the office. 

While natural deodorants aren't guaranteed to stop you from sweating -- they lack aluminum, the ingredient that plugs sweat glands, they can help protect against odor, and even make you smell good. They can come in a variety of scents, ingredients and bases, including gel or cream, and react differently depending on your body. But one thing's for sure -- once you find a natural deodorant you like, you may never go back to traditional drugstore offerings. 

Stars like Miranda Kerr, Eve, Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba, Kourtney Kardashian and more have made the swap, with many raving about their new go-to products. 

Eve, for example, is a big fan of Schmidt's -- the natural brand that Justin Bieber also collaborated with -- and credits their deodorant for not only stopping odor but keeping her dry. 

"I'm a sweater, which is not very attractive. I've tried so many natural deodorants and found that, while many smell nice, few work as antiperspirants. Schmidt’s keeps me dry." she told The Strategist in 2019. "I notice no visible sweat, and even in warmer climates, I’m sure I am still dry when I wear it. Rose Vanilla is my favorite scent: It smells nice, you know it’s there, but it’s not overpowering."

Shop Eve's favorite natural deodorant -- plus more celeb and shopper favorites -- below. 

Schmidt's Aluminum Free Natural Deodorant for Women and Men, Rose & Vanilla
Schmidt's Aluminum Free Natural Deodorant for Women and Men, Rose & Vanilla.png
Amazon
Schmidt's Aluminum Free Natural Deodorant for Women and Men, Rose & Vanilla
This deodorant is Eve's go-to, as she notes it also works as an anti-perspirant for her even in "warmer climates." 
$6
Kopari Aluminum-Free Deodorant Coastal
Kopari Aluminum-Free Deodorant Coastal.png
Amazon
Kopari Aluminum-Free Deodorant Coastal
Miranda Kerr is a fan of this deodorant, which has over 13,000 5-star reviews. 
$14
Real Purity Roll-On Natural Deodorant
Real Purity Roll-On Natural Deodorant.png
Amazon
Real Purity Roll-On Natural Deodorant
Aubrey Plaza says she never has to re-apply this natural deodorant, which was recommended to her by Judy Greer. 
$19
CRYSTAL Mineral Deodorant Spray- Body Deodorant With 24-Hour Odor Protection, Lavender & White Tea
CRYSTAL Mineral Deodorant Spray- Body Deodorant With 24-Hour Odor Protection, Lavender & White Tea.png
Amazon
CRYSTAL Mineral Deodorant Spray- Body Deodorant With 24-Hour Odor Protection, Lavender & White Tea
Ashley Graham told Elle she's a "sucker" for this deodorant, which reviewers have said "lasts forever." 
$10
Aesop Herbal Deodorant
Aesop Herbal Deodorant.png
Amazon
Aesop Herbal Deodorant
This natural deodorant is worth the investment for Kit Harington, who said he doesn't go "anywhere without it." 
$48
Agent Nateur holi (stick) N°3 Natural Deodorant
Agent Nateur - holi (stick) N3 Natural Deodorant.png
Amazon
Agent Nateur holi (stick) N°3 Natural Deodorant
Emma Watson has been a longtime user of Agent Nateur. 
$21
Alba Botanica Tea Tree Clear Deodorant
Alba Botanica Tea Tree Clear Deodorant
Amazon
Alba Botanica Tea Tree Clear Deodorant
Jessica Alba reaches for this natural deodorant brand on "regular days," and even layers it underneath stronger antiperspirants in high-stress situations. 
$13
Lavanila - The Healthy Deodorant
Lavanila - The Healthy Deodorant.png
Amazon
Lavanila - The Healthy Deodorant
After ditching deodorant for a period of time nearly a decade ago, Kourtney Kardashian discovered this natural option, which she called "great." 
$14
Each & Every Natural Aluminum-Free Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
Each & Every Natural Aluminum-Free Deodorant for Sensitive Skin.png
Amazon
Each & Every Natural Aluminum-Free Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
This one has nearly 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. 
$15
Oars + Alps Aluminum Free Deodorant for Men and Women
Oars + Alps Aluminum Free Deodorant for Men and Women.png
Amazon
Oars + Alps Aluminum Free Deodorant for Men and Women
 A powerful natural deodorant that uses cornstarch to absorb odors.
$14

If you've committed to the natural lifestyle, there's also plenty of soaps to keep you smelling fresh and clean, no matter your skin type. 

The Yellow Bird Activated Charcoal Soap Bar
The Yellow Bird Activated Charcoal Soap Bar.png
Amazon
The Yellow Bird Activated Charcoal Soap Bar
A great everyday organic face cleanser and body wash for those suffering with acne, eczema, psoriasis or rosacea.
$10
Aspen Kay Naturals Aloe Vera & Calendula Soap
Aspen Kay Naturals Aloe Vera & Calendula Soap.png
Amazon
Aspen Kay Naturals Aloe Vera & Calendula Soap
This soap is made for all skin types and is gentle enough for sensitive skin. 
$9
Tom's of Maine Natural Beauty Bar Soap
Tom's of Maine Natural Beauty Bar Soap.png
Amazon
Tom's of Maine Natural Beauty Bar Soap
This bar soap has over 2,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. 
$22 (REGULARLY $24)
Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Bar Soap
Dr. Bronner’s - Pure-Castile Bar Soap.png
Amazon
Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Bar Soap
Only all-natural, vegan ingredients that are gentle, effective and mild are used in this bar soap -- which can be used on your face, body or hair. 
$13

And if you're just looking for an easy way to streamline your hygiene routine, consider trying Spongellé, a brand that makes sponges infused with body wash. Their 4-in-1 product serves as body wash, a loofah, exfoliator and moisturizer.

Spongellé French Lavender WIld Flower Bath Sponge
Spongelle French Lavender WIld Flower Bath Sponge.png
Spongelle
Spongellé French Lavender WIld Flower Bath Sponge
Shoppers get 14+ uses out of this hydrating bath sponge and gentle body buffer infused with lavender.
$14
Spongellé Coconut Verbena Wild Flower Bath Sponge
Spongelle Coconut Verbena Wild Flower Bath Sponge
Spongelle
Spongellé Coconut Verbena Wild Flower Bath Sponge
This fresh scent features a refreshing blend of coconut and light juicy citrus.
$14
Spongellé Beach Grass Wild Flower Soap Sponge
Spongelle Beach Grass Wild Flower Soap Sponge.png
Spongelle
Spongellé Beach Grass Wild Flower Soap Sponge
Make summer last forever with this beach grass scent. 
$14

