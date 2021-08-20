Natural and Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Celebs Say Actually Work

If you've ever considered switching to natural deodorant, now may be the perfect time. Whether the ingredients in traditional deodorants and antiperspirants have given you pause, or you'd just like to embrace a more natural state -- as many celebs have recently -- there's a natural deodorant out there for you. And as the coronavirus pandemic continues, you may have a little extra time to test them all out at home before heading back to the office.

While natural deodorants aren't guaranteed to stop you from sweating -- they lack aluminum, the ingredient that plugs sweat glands, they can help protect against odor, and even make you smell good. They can come in a variety of scents, ingredients and bases, including gel or cream, and react differently depending on your body. But one thing's for sure -- once you find a natural deodorant you like, you may never go back to traditional drugstore offerings.

Stars like Miranda Kerr, Eve, Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba, Kourtney Kardashian and more have made the swap, with many raving about their new go-to products.

Eve, for example, is a big fan of Schmidt's -- the natural brand that Justin Bieber also collaborated with -- and credits their deodorant for not only stopping odor but keeping her dry.

"I'm a sweater, which is not very attractive. I've tried so many natural deodorants and found that, while many smell nice, few work as antiperspirants. Schmidt’s keeps me dry." she told The Strategist in 2019. "I notice no visible sweat, and even in warmer climates, I’m sure I am still dry when I wear it. Rose Vanilla is my favorite scent: It smells nice, you know it’s there, but it’s not overpowering."

Shop Eve's favorite natural deodorant -- plus more celeb and shopper favorites -- below.

If you've committed to the natural lifestyle, there's also plenty of soaps to keep you smelling fresh and clean, no matter your skin type.

And if you're just looking for an easy way to streamline your hygiene routine, consider trying Spongellé, a brand that makes sponges infused with body wash. Their 4-in-1 product serves as body wash, a loofah, exfoliator and moisturizer.

