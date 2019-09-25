Ashton Kutcher has no problem acknowledging he wasn't cut out at the time for the lead role in Cameron Crowe's 2005 film, Elizabethtown.

The 41-year-old actor is on the latest episode of First We Feast's "Hot Ones," in which celebrities eat super spicy chicken wings while answering personal questions. During the chat, the talk turns to Elizabethtown, and Kutcher says he was "fired" from the project and explains why. The role eventually went to Orlando Bloom, who played Drew, a shoe designer down on his luck, who begins a romance with a stewardess named Claire (played by Kirsten Dunst) while traveling to Kentucky to mourn his dead father.

Although Kutcher takes responsibility for being taken off the film, according to the former That '70s Show star, Crowe wanted Bloom to play the lead role from the beginning.

"Yeah, I'll say fired, sure," he says, according to E! News. "[Cameron] originally wanted Orlando Bloom for Elizabethtown and Orlando Bloom was working on a Ridley Scott picture, and wasn't available. So I went [to] audition, he cast me and then we started working on it. I think he wanted to see the character rehearsals all the way, and I probably wasn't disciplined enough as an actor to get myself to a point where I was able to do that and show it to him in a way that he felt comfortable."

"At a certain point we just kind of agreed that it wasn't working out," he continues. "More him than me. But also, I found out at the same time that Orlando Bloom had just become available right when he was gonna let me go."

Kutcher has been in the headlines recently thanks to his ex-wife, Demi Moore, sharing intimate details about their marriage in her new memoir, Inside Out. Moore alleges that Kutcher cheated on her while they were still married, and also claims he had a hand in her relapse after two decades of sobriety. On Tuesday, when the memoir hit shelves, Kutcher -- who is now married to Mila Kunis, whom he shares 4-year-old daughter Wyatt and 2-year-old son Dimitri with -- appeared to address his thoughts on the book.

"I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet," he tweeted. "Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it."

Watch the video below for more:

