New hair, who dis? Mila Kunis was rocking a shockingly bold new look while out in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The 36-year-old actress has seemingly dyed her formerly brunette locks blonde and added turquoise tips to the end. Kunis was spotted out in skinny jeans, a striped top and a navy baseball cap, grinning with her new ‘do.

The mother of two was not rocking the look over the weekend when she was spotted attending a Los Angeles Dodgers game with her husband, Ashton Kutcher.

Kutcher, 41, has been making headlines recently upon the release of his ex-wife, Demi Moore's, tell-all memoir, Inside Out.

In the book, Moore accuses Kutcher of cheating on her, encouraging her to break her sobriety, having threesomes with her, and even some public shaming.

The Ranch actor has not directly responded to the book, but on Tuesday, he took to Twitter, writing, “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️." Many believe the message was in reference to Moore’s book.

