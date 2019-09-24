Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher enjoyed a night at the ballpark!

Over the weekend, the cute couple attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game together, where they watched their team take on the Colorado Rockies. Despite the Dodgers' eventual 4 to 2 loss, Kunis and Kutcher -- who share Wyatt, 4, and Dimitri, 2 -- appeared to have a great date night.

Kunis, 36, was decked out to cheer on the team, wearing a blue T-shirt and yellow baseball cap with a flannel tied around her waist and dainty necklaces resting on her collarbone. Meanwhile, 41-year-old Kutcher simply sported a plain white tee and a black baseball cap.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The couple's night out came ahead of the release of Demi Moore's memoir, Inside Out, which is out now. In the book, Moore writes about her marriage to Kutcher, which ran from 2005 to 2013.

In an interview with The New York Times, Moore, who is 15 years Kutcher's senior, revealed that her relationship with Kutcher made her feel "like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him -- much more so than I'd ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my 20s."

She also detailed the trials she and Kutcher went through throughout their relationship, which, the outlet reported, included a miscarriage and alleged infidelity before their split in 2011.

"I had no career, no relationship," Moore told the Times of that period in her life, which eventually led her to enter a treatment program for "trauma, codependency and substance abuse."

When ET spoke to Moore about the upcoming release of her book, she said that she doesn't "have any expectations" about the public's response to her story.

"I'm most excited to just be present to experience whatever might occur," she said.

Inside Out is available now.

