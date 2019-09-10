It looks like Ashton Kutcher's daughter contributed to his middle-of-the-night injury.

The 41-year-old actor stopped by Tuesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, where he revealed that he recently broke his toe, due in large party to his daughter's late-night antics.

"I was in bed and our daughter comes into the room to, like, jump in bed with us... and Mila and Wyatt were having a little bit of a spat that day," Kutcher explained of his wife, Mila Kunis, and their 4-year-old daughter, Wyatt. "And so she comes into our room and sometimes I just, like, scoop her up and put her in bed, sometimes I take her back. I'm supposed to take her back, but I like scooping her up because it's so sweet."

"So she comes in and I am like, 'OK. I'm either going to get 15 minutes of hell from my daughter right now or 15 minutes of hell from Mila in the morning' because we're trying to get [Wyatt] to sleep in her bed," Kutcher continued. "And so I'm like, 'OK. I'm gonna go put her in bed.'"

As Kutcher picked up his eldest child -- the couple also has a 2-year-old son, Dimitri -- he didn't realize that his leg had fallen asleep.

"I go to take a step and I just go down. My toe is, like, pointing the other direction now," he recalled. "And I'm on the ground and I'm like, 'Babe. I think you need to take Wyatt to bed.' And so she comes around and takes her to bed."

Though he was "afraid" of what he would see when he turned the lights on, Kutcher eventually did just that and discovered his toe pointing the wrong way.

"It's three in the morning and I don't want to go to urgent care or one of these things. So I, like, do a Mel Gibson, Lethal Weapon thing and just kinda put it back on," he said to gasps from the studio audience. "And Mila's like, 'That's the sexiest thing I've ever seen you do.' And I was like, 'I will break my toe for you every night, babe.'"

Kutcher's toe may have not fared too well, but little Wyatt was just fine after the ordeal. "My toe took the brunt of her not getting smashed by me," he said. "So be careful when your kids come into the room at night. It can be more dangerous than you think!"

Watch the video below for more on Kutcher and Kunis' family.

