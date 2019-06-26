Ashton Kutcher is spending some quality time with his former step-daughter, Rumer Willis.

The 41-year-old actor -- who was previously married to Willis' mother, Demi Moore, from 2005 to 2013 -- was spotted having a lively chat with the 30-year-old Masked Singer star outside a bar in Los Angeles.

Kutcher and Willis headed out together to grab a bite and a drink at the Black Market Liquor Bar in Studio City on Wednesday, and the Ranch star appeared particularly animated and enthusiastic as they talked while walking in to the trendy locale.

Both celebs kept their looks casual yet classy, with Kutcher rocking a black jacket and blue jeans with a ball cap, while Willis -- sporting jet black hair -- kept warm in an off-white sweater and tan slacks.

Despite Kutcher's marriage to 56-year-old Moore ending several years ago, the actor has reportedly remained close friends with Willis, as well as her sisters -- Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 24.

Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis -- with whom he shares 4-year-old daughter Wyatt and 2-year-old son Dimitri -- sat down on Marc Maron's WTF podcast last July, and defended the actor's "normal, real" marriage to Moore and talked about Kutcher's lasting friendship with his former step-daughters.

"They had three kids they were raising," Kunis said. "It was, like, a normal life… He was younger, but he loved those kids."

