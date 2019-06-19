Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are slamming tabloid rumors in the best way.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015 and share two kids -- 4-year-old daughter Wyatt and 2-year-old son Dimitri -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to mock a tabloid magazine's upcoming issue featuring them on the cover and claiming they've called it quits.

In the video, Kutcher speaks into the camera while addressing his wife, as they sit together in their car.

"Babe, what's happening? What's going on?" Kutcher asks Kunis with mock confusion.

"It's over between us," Kunis says with a shrug as she holds up her phone showing a snapshot of the cover of In Touch Weekly, which features a photo of the couple and the headline "It's Over!"

"It's over between us? Oh my god, what are we going to do?" Kutcher asks, feigning concern.

"I felt suffocated," Kunis replies, reading the sub-headline on the magazine's cover.

"You felt suffocated by me?" Kutcher stammers in shock. "I was just so overbearing, wasn't I?"

"Also, I took the kids," Kunis deadpans, while pointing at another part of the cover that bears that exact claim. "And you had a very dark secret exposed."

"Oh my gosh, what was the dark secret?" Kutcher asks, adding, "It must have been really dark."

"I guess it’s over @intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week," Kutcher captioned the video of the hilariously sarcastic exchange. "Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting."

The post got a lot of love and support from many of the couple's famous friends, many of whom have been the target of supposed exposes in tabloids in the past.

"This is amazing," Demi Lovato commented, along with a heart emoji.

"DAMNIT!!! I was gonna take a run at MK!!! I want a refund!" wrote Dax Shepard, who starred opposite Kutcher on The Ranch and who has also shared a number of posts mocking tabloids that reported on his marriage to Kristen Bell.

For more on how other celebs have clapped back at salacious tabloid rumors, check out the video below.

