Mila Kunis Says Ashton Kutcher Had a Valentine's Day Fail

Ashton Kutcher's Valentine's Day gift to Mila Kunis didn't go quite as planned.

Kunis stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and reveals how her husband's well-intentioned gift turned out to be a bit of a fail.

"I love my husband so, so, so, so much... it's the thought that counts, guys, and it's such a beautiful thought," she prefaces, before explaining that she and their two children -- Wyatt, 4, and Dimitri, 2 -- enjoy watching birds nesting outside their kitchen window.

"It was the most beautiful thing," she gushes of watching the birds. "It was, like, a robin's nest and we got to see the birds being born and everything. We were fascinated with these little birds."

"So, for Valentine's Day, Ashton got me two little lovebirds," Kunis, 35, continues. "... We took them to the bird lady... [and] she informed us that we, in fact, did not have lovebirds, but instead have parakeets. They're called budgies. We have budgies."

Budgies are significantly less expensive that lovebirds -- the former typically costs between $10 and $35, while the latter's range is from $80 to $500 -- something Kutcher, 41, didn't realize when he went to buy the birds.

"He called... a Petco-like store and they were like, 'Yes, come in. We have love birds,'" Kunis recalls. "And so he walked in and they're like, 'These are love birds.'"

"They lied to him and sold him lovebirds and they were parakeets," DeGeneres says in disbelief.

"Yeah," Kunis confirms. "So now we have a really beautiful two little parakeets and one's, like, teal and one's blue. But they're not love birds, guys, 'cause that's not what love birds look like, we learned."

Despite the gift being technically incorrect, Kunis and Kutcher initially had no reason to doubt that the birds were of the love variety. "They're so friendly! We're like, 'Oh look, they're so in love!'" Kunis quips.

The couple don't need lovebirds to show their affection for one another! On Sunday, the two attended Madonna's super-exclusive Oscars after-party and posed for a sweet pic.

