Ashton Kutcher is already making new connections with fans and sharing personal life moments!

Hours after sharing his phone number on Twitter, the Ranch star took it upon himself to text his thousands of new friends a selfie of himself and wife Mila Kunis at the Lakers game on Tuesday. The selfie, which was sent to anyone who signed up for his alerts, shows the couple -- Ashton in a brown tweed jacket, black shirt and tan hat, with Mila close beside him -- smiling as they sit courtside at the Los Angeles basketball team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"When you are at a Lakers game and the 6ers are beating you like a baby," Kutcher's text reads, which includes a link to the friendly selfie.

Earlier in the day, Ashton shared a since-deleted tweet that said he wanted to have a "real connection with real people."

"I miss having a real connection w/ real people. My Community," Kutcher, 40, began. "From now on you can just text me. I won't be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world +1 (319) 519-0576 Yes this is my #"

He later took down the tweet and explained that he would "respost soon" because "sms is a fragile beast."

I will repost soon... sms is a fragile beast — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 30, 2019

People who texted the actor received an automated message, which also included an update on his whereabouts.

"Alright so I'm definitely not going to be able to respond to every one of your questions. But love hearing from you. I'm on the set of The Ranch right now. Will send updates soon. Have the best damn day you can!"

