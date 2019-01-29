Want to know what Ashton Kutcher is up to these days? Now you can!

The Ranch star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his phone number so he would have a "real connection with real people."

"I miss having a real connection w/ real people. My Community," Kutcher, 40, began. "From now on you can just text me. I won't be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world +1 (319) 519-0576 Yes this is my #"

The tweet also featured a GIF of Kutcher, saying, "You are the fabric of who we are, and we love you!"

Naturally, the tweet prompted people to text the actor, only to find out that they received an automated message.

"Hey it’s Ashton. This is an autotext to let you know I got your message, everything else will be from me," it reads.

Another person got the same message along with, "Alright so I'm definitely not going to be able to respond to every one of your questions. But love hearing from you. I'm on the set of The Ranch right now. Will send updates soon. Have the best damn day you can!"

Ari Williams

Kutcher isn't the only celebrity to have previously "shared" their phone number. Dakota Johnson did it for a good cause. The Bad Times at the El Royale star attended the Global Citizen Festival in New York in September, where she posted her digits and told people to share their stories about sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen accidentally gave out her number in her Cravings cookbook. See how it all went down in the video below.

